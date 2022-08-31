Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $217,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 80,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,153. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.