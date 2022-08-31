DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,687.00

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003823 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $19.95 million and $66,687.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00430977 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015269 BTC.
DerivaDAO Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
