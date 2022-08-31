Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.85. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CM. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

