Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 495

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132. Geberit has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.