Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £120 ($145.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($138.96) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.5 %

AZN traded down GBX 274 ($3.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting £106.96 ($129.24). 1,208,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,590. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of £109.28 and a 200 day moving average of £102.89. The firm has a market cap of £165.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

