Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,199.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $398,991.85 and approximately $2,199.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

