Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Lessened by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 362,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

