Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average is $188.81. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

