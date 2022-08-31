DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Shares Up 17.1%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) rose 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 175,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 81,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 17.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.73.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

