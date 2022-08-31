Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,918. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.27. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

