district0x (DNT) Market Cap Reaches $26.55 Million

district0x (DNT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $26.55 million and $2.17 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, district0x has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

