Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.50 and a 200-day moving average of $232.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

