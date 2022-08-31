Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $135.68. 2,971,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

