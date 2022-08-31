Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.85.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.60. 322,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.73. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$83.44. The stock has a market cap of C$23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.09.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

