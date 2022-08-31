Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.