Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 57391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 2.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$102.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.34.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
