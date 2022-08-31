DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Lifted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,840. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.