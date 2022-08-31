Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,591. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

