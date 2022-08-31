DXdao Price Hits $382.04 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $382.04 or 0.01914485 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $4,291.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00483062 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00241594 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

