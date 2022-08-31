Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 859,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 49.0% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETJ opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

