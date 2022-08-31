ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 1,548,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,695. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

