Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

