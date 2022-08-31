Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after acquiring an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

