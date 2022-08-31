Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWD stock opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

