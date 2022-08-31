EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Stock Price Down 4%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELCPF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.60 ($4.69) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.