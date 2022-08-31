Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Maryland Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $37,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.21. 31,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

