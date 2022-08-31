Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

EW traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,421. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

