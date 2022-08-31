eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,101. eHealth has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.27.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

