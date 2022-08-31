Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 736,733 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

