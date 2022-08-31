Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.85.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $295,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.