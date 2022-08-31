Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 345,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,446.0 days.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

EOPSF remained flat at $0.57 on Wednesday. Electro Optic Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

