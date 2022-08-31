Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,328 shares of company stock worth $11,161,321. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 591.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. 44,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

