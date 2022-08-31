Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$16.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$17.87. The company has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

