Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.91

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

