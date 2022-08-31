ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Price Reaches $0.0000

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. ELONGATE has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $15,517.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELONGATE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ELONGATE Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
Receive News & Updates for ELONGATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELONGATE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.