ELYSIA Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and $764,419.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021649 BTC.

About ELYSIA

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

