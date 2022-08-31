Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 705,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 34,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,146. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

