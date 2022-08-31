Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) PT Raised to GBX 115

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empiric Student Property currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 108 ($1.30).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.90 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 642,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 80.10 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.74. The firm has a market cap of £578.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.33.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.