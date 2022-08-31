Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $17,402.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.