Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDVMF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.58.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

