Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 240.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 278,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EXK stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 1,897,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,312. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Endeavour Silver

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

