Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 51637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

