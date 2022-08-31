Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.