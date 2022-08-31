Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $76,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

ETR stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

