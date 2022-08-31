Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSCP stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

