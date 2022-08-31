EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $298,080.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

