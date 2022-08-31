EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.