EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

