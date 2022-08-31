Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 2.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $61,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Shares of EQIX traded up $9.70 on Wednesday, hitting $665.59. 5,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

