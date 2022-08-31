Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for XPeng Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of XPeng in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for XPeng’s current full-year earnings is ($3.83) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

NYSE XPEV opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $241,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

