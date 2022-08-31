Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Up 8%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.99 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). 1,059,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 199,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.32. The company has a market capitalization of £10.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

